Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $151,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $472.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,433. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $463.71 and its 200 day moving average is $449.69.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

