Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,060. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.99. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

