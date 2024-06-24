Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 140.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 81,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 47,714 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 347,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 61,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 41,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 592,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,068. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

