Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,081 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Shell by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,670 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Shell by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after acquiring an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Shell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 800,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after purchasing an additional 793,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.07. 269,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,407. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $225.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

