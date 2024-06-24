Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $72.97. The company had a trading volume of 520,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,829,183. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

