Loop Capital Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $110.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.18. 32,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,074. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,738 shares of company stock worth $3,901,995. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,978,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

