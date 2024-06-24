Royal Fund Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 47.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,914,000 after acquiring an additional 129,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.75. 50,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on QSR. Barclays raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

