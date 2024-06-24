Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Truist Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $148.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,574. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,413,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

