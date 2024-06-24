Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.50. 33,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,922. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.85. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

