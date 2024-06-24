B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s current price.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABL traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,499. Abacus Life has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abacus Life will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

Abacus Life Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABL. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

