Security Financial Services INC. Sells 515 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $119.41. The company had a trading volume of 393,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,059. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.97.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.