Security Financial Services INC. Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.34. 51,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,482. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.15.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

