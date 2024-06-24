Security Financial Services INC. Takes $277,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 42,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,889,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $282.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.