Security Financial Services INC. Invests $286,000 in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 190,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 163,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

JIRE traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,841. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $64.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.