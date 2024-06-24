W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $55.12 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 131.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

