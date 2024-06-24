Radnor Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 771.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

