Cooper Financial Group Has $701,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $260.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

