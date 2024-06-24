Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $29.65 on Monday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $29.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 35,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

