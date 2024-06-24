Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 18,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $665,413.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,859.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.81. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $39.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

