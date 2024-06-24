Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 985,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 340,902 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $123.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.77 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.21. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.