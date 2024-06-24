Olivier Marie Sells 1,535 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $15,687.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,007.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Olivier Marie sold 1,629 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $18,766.08.

On Monday, May 20th, Olivier Marie sold 998 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $11,586.78.

On Thursday, May 16th, Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78.

On Thursday, April 18th, Olivier Marie sold 223 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $2,497.60.

UPWK stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 43,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 231,824 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 512,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 337,877 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

