iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

