RDA Financial Network Acquires New Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,411,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after buying an additional 43,043 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,595,000 after buying an additional 42,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after buying an additional 18,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $916.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $932.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $923.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

