RDA Financial Network Has $259,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 48,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 62,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

