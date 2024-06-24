RDA Financial Network Takes $207,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $59.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

