Security Financial Services INC. Sells 8,002 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 171,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 43,492 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 104,173 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0594 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

