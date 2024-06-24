5,956 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after buying an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,990,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,505 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,299,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,786 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,377.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,345,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,334 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.