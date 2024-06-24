JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $59.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

