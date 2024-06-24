RDA Financial Network Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $573.95 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $593.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $531.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.05.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

