Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 373 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

ABBV stock opened at $170.39 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $300.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average of $166.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

