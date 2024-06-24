International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie stock opened at $170.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

