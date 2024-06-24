Crypterium (CRPT) Price Reaches $0.0419 on Top Exchanges

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. Crypterium has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $130,498.36 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Crypterium token can now be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,676,130 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

