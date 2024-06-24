Prom (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. Prom has a total market cap of $141.56 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for $7.76 or 0.00012682 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009540 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,154.25 or 0.99988054 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012399 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00075020 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.74929408 USD and is down -8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $1,356,877.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

