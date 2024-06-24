TokenFi (TOKEN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $77.65 Million

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. TokenFi has a market capitalization of $77.65 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenFi token can now be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenFi has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TokenFi Token Profile

TokenFi’s launch date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com.

TokenFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.07738032 USD and is down -8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $5,456,188.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

