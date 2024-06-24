DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.12 Million

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. DEI has a market capitalization of $91.12 million and $5.22 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00113256 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

