SingularityNET Hits One Day Volume of $86.65 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $590.44 million and approximately $86.65 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,631.1911306 with 1,287,283,743.6453247 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.57876084 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $60,297,117.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

