Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.67 Million

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $5,101.53 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,539,477 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,532,450.01533223. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3764796 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,535.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

