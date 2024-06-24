424 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 338,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105,719 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,736,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $189.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.42. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

