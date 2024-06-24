Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $120,000 Position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,061,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in U-Haul by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in U-Haul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHAL opened at $63.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79. U-Haul Holding has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.10.

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

