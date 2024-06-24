2,508 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 81.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $9,238,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 644.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 130,258 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

USO opened at $78.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $60.87 and a 1 year high of $83.41.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

