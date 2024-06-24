Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $153,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

TXN opened at $194.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

