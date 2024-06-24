Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $178,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $339.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,193 shares of company stock worth $6,321,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

