Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

