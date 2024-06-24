Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $270.32 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $270.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

