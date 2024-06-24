Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $93,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 78,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $256,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 116.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 100,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.