Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 832 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 832 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,787 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $4,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $90.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

