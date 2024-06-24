Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,098 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after purchasing an additional 451,597 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,186,000 after purchasing an additional 194,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $12,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.3 %

TTE opened at $66.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

