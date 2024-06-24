Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 87.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,312 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD opened at $9.11 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

