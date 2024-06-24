461 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $105.69.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

