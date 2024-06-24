Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $248.65 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.